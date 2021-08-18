Yordan Alvarez returns to Astros' lineup against Royals

Kyle Tucker and Alex Bregman could be at Minute Maid Park on Tuesday to be evaluated by the Astros, manager Dusty Baker said Monday. The team is awaiting clearance for Tucker, who has been on the health and safety protocols injured list since Aug. 14, to work out at the ballpark. The Astros will not specify what exactly is wrong with Tucker, but the outfielder has been prohibited from being around the rest of the team while on the IL. Baker said Tucker will likely not be eligible for activation right away.