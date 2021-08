On Monday, MSNBC reported that South Florida doctors walked out of the hospital in protest of unvaccinated people. Morning Joe host, Joe Scarborough said, “We are here at Palm Beach Gardens Florida, at this doctor’s walk-out. And I know the area very well. With Americans don’t understand, is for every unvaccinated person that’s filling up an ICU bed, that means with a hospital’s job somebody with a heart attack, and I’ve known somebody in this position, goes there has trouble getting and can’t get treatment, can’t get a bed. It is a nightmare for the doctors.”