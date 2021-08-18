Bethany Lutheran Foundation now accepting grant applications
Bethany Lutheran Foundation of Fredericksburg is currently accepting grant applications from local organizations. The foundation was established with bequest proceeds in 2007, and continues to be supported through public donations, memorials and bequests. Its mission is to, “Advance and support the discipleship of Jesus Christ through financial support to non-profit organizations serving our community.”www.fredericksburgstandard.com
