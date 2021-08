The U.S. Department of Agriculture has released their August Cattle on Feed Report, and the updated numbers show Cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in the U.S. was 11.1 million head on August 1, 2021. That is 2 percent below August 1, 2020. And according to a story from Gary Crawford, the report gives more hints of a downturn in beef production next year and an increase in cattle prices.