It's not because we stink. It's because we're exhausted. Stressed. Fear, anger and bewilderment, much of it justified, are horribly prevalent. It would be so sweet if everyone could just take some time, some deep breaths, and soak in a really nice, hot bath. The biggest luxury I can think of in 2021 is sitting still in an analog environment and knowing what's going to happen for the next few minutes. Baths offer that. Some aromatherapeutic bath products, some relaxing music, and we all might feel a lot better.