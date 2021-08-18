Carlsbad as a resilient community can face challenges together

It’s hard not to look at national and state news and be down about the world right now. Many of us are horrified by the videos we’ve seen coming out of Afghanistan this week. Our thoughts are with the families over there and the terror they must be feeling, as well with of our own veterans at home and what this week’s news has done for them. We certainly want all of our Afghanistan veterans to know that their bravery is still very much appreciated and their sacrifices will never be forgotten.