Livestock Auction Report
Cattle – 1,185 head. Heifers ......................................... steady. Light lambs ............................. 15 higher. Kids ............................................... steady. Light kids ............................ 5-10 higher. No. 1 Wool Lambs 40-60 lbs .................................. 160.00-310.00 cwt. No. 1 Wool Lambs 60-80 lbs ................................. 200.00-310.00 cwt. BBD Lambs 40-60 lbs. ................................ 160.00-280.00 cwt. DORPX Lambs 40-60 lbs. ...................................www.fredericksburgstandard.com
Comments / 0