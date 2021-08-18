Cancel
Gillespie County, TX

Livestock Auction Report

Fredericksburg Standard
 5 days ago

Cattle – 1,185 head. Heifers ......................................... steady. Light lambs ............................. 15 higher. Kids ............................................... steady. Light kids ............................ 5-10 higher. No. 1 Wool Lambs 40-60 lbs .................................. 160.00-310.00 cwt. No. 1 Wool Lambs 60-80 lbs ................................. 200.00-310.00 cwt. BBD Lambs 40-60 lbs. ................................ 160.00-280.00 cwt. DORPX Lambs 40-60 lbs. ...................................

