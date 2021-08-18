Cancel
Periodic Updates on the Grains, Livestock Futures Markets

By DTN Analysts
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOMAHA (DTN) -- December corn is down 1/2 cent per bushel, November soybeans are down 13 cents, September KC wheat is up 3 3/4 cents, September Chicago wheat is up 1/4 cent and December Minneapolis wheat is down 1 cent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 48.12 points and September crude oil is down $1.04 per barrel. The U.S. Dollar Index is up 0.100 and December gold is down $4.50 per ounce. Soybeans and bean oil are under heavy selling pressure due to falling energy prices and the outlook for better rain chances into the weekend for some of our driest areas of the western and Northern Plains. Wheat is also beginning to weaken following Tuesday's bearish break.

