Periodic Updates on the Grains, Livestock Futures Markets

October Crude Oil: After an impressive run for most of 2021, spot crude oil futures have turned in a series of lower highs and lower lows, which has flipped longer-term trends down. Another indication of this was the October contract pushing below both the 50- and 100-day moving averages in recent weeks with the 200-day moving average in sight at 60.31. The next best level of support would be the corrective lows from May 21 at 61.56, which we would look to hold on further weakness this week. If that level cannot hold, the former area of consolidation from March 19 to April 14 around 60.00 should slow selling. Momentum indicators remain weak and confirm the overwhelming bearish trends in the market. The stochastic measure of momentum has not yet diverged with price, which would be the first sign the current downtrend is slowing or even beginning to turn. These issues considered, a bearish policy remains advised with strength above the corrective lows from either July 20 or Aug. 9 at 65.15 to 65.21 needed to stem the current downtrend and move to a cautious bullish punt. The overnight outside reversal higher needs to be monitored in the short-term.