Houston, TX

Gov. Greg Abbott, TEA Commissioner facing first federal lawsuit over ban on school mask mandates

Click2Houston.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON – As Texas students return to school, COVID-19 cases are again surging, threatening to overwhelm hospitals. Public health experts are sounding the alarm over the delta variant of the virus. And, without any state funds for remote learning this year, school districts are rushing to figure out how best to protect their students while grappling with Gov. Greg Abbott’s prohibition against mask mandates in schools. In disregard of the governor’s ban, some school districts in the past week enacted mask mandates, prompting a flurry of back-and-forth legal rulings.

www.click2houston.com

Comments / 2

 

Person
Greg Abbott
Tea, Charter Schools, Mandates, Disability Rights Texas, Americans, Winston Strawn, Ada, Kprc 2
