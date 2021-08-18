Gov. Greg Abbott, TEA Commissioner facing first federal lawsuit over ban on school mask mandates
HOUSTON – As Texas students return to school, COVID-19 cases are again surging, threatening to overwhelm hospitals. Public health experts are sounding the alarm over the delta variant of the virus. And, without any state funds for remote learning this year, school districts are rushing to figure out how best to protect their students while grappling with Gov. Greg Abbott’s prohibition against mask mandates in schools. In disregard of the governor’s ban, some school districts in the past week enacted mask mandates, prompting a flurry of back-and-forth legal rulings.www.click2houston.com
