Town Hall: The Future of ACS Membership

By Chrisbb
acs.org
 5 days ago

Brian Mathes, Chair of the Committee on Membership Affairs, shares more about the new choices coming in January 2022. You must be a registered user to add a comment. If you've already registered, sign in. Otherwise, register and sign in.

communities.acs.org

Marion, MSWTOK-TV

Marion Town Hall to reopen Tuesday

MARION, Miss. (WTOK) - Marion Town Hall will reopen to the public Tuesday, Aug. 24. Mayor Larry Gill closed the building last week after a staffer tested positive for COVID-19. Gill said the employee who tested positive is isolating at home and the building has been thoroughly sanitized. When town...
Poolesville, MDmymcmedia.org

White’s Ferry’s Future Discussed at Poolesville Town Hall

Montgomery and Loudoun County residents joined a town hall Wednesday in Poolesville to learn updates about the future of White’s Ferry. Since 1786, the ferry had transported commuters across the Potomac River between Montgomery County, near Poolesville, and Loudoun County, Virginia. In Dec. 2020, it shut down after more than 230 years of service following a court ruling that found there is no legally established public or private landing on Rockland Farm, the Virginia property where the ferry operates.
Elma, NYeastaurorabee.com

Town hall fun

Eli and Mia Bove smile for a photo at an ITAC (It Takes a Community Drug and Alcohol Prevention Coalition) town hall meeting earlier this month at Village Green Park in Elma. The event attracted more than 200 people from surrounding communities and included child-friendly activities such as a ropes course led by the National Guard and a “Drug Free […]
Saint Albans City, VTSt. Albans Messenger

St Albans Town to break ground on New Town Hall

ST. ALBANS TOWN — Next week, work will begin on the site of the new town hall at 398 Georgia Shore Road. A groundbreaking is set for Thursday, Aug. 26 at the site on 398 Georgia Shore Road, a little over five months after voters approved the project on Town Meeting Day in March. The groundbreaking was delayed a month due to supply and labor delays, as well as soil conditions that needed to be reinforced to avoid settling incorrectly once the structure is built, Johnson said in a previous interview.
Electionsdpgazette.com

Town Hall Debate Tonight

Primary candidates campaigning for Deer Park City Council positions will participate in a town hall debate at the Pickett Fence in Deer Park. This event will allow voters to get to know candidates through a question-answer section which will include questions from event hosts, the community, and each other. The...
Baltimore, MDfoxbaltimore.com

Residents upset elected leaders fail to show up to Your Voice, Your Future Town Hall

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Education was a hot topic during FOX45 News' Your Voice, Your Future town hall last night. "Everybody was frustrated with the state of affairs of our schools and how could they not be, so many children being failed by our school system, so many children turning to the streets, gangs and gun violence because of the failures in education and the fact that no one is even talking about it," said Thiru Vignarajah, D-former mayoral candidate.
Educationfcps.edu

View Return to School Town Halls

View recordings of the August 16 Town Hall (English) and August 17 Town Hall (Spanish) below. Superintendent Scott S. Brabrand; Dr. Benjamin Schwartz, director of Epidemiology and Population Health at the Fairfax County Health Department; Jeffrey Platenberg, assistant superintendent of the FCPS Department of Facilities and Transportation; and Michelle Boyd, assistant superintendent of the FCPS Department of Special Services, answered your questions about the layered prevention strategies that FCPS will be using to keep schools safe and healthy as we return to in-person learning five days a week on August 23.
Musiclcnok.com

Updates from Meeker Town Hall

A. ODOT is still laying the third two-inch asphalt overlay. We are noticing the rock being applied at the shoulders of the asphalt for the lateral support. A. The city workers have been mowing again all week at the lake. We are a little concerned about the next rainy spell. The Weather Analysts are calling for sunny & 92° on Saturday for the Fireworks. Remember this is the make up show. It will be held Saturday, August 21st at approx. 9 PM. Events start at 7 PM with music, singing, vendors, food trucks, games, turtle racing, kiddie rides, bouncy houses, free ice cream, snow cones, hot dogs, water & much, much more. Let’s try to set another new attendance record. Last year was over 2,000. Our local Fire Dept. will be prepared for fire & safety and our Meeker Police Dept. will handle parking & traffic control. Let’s keep it up! Thank you Chamber!
Public HealthPosted by
KATC News

LDH hosting telephone town hall for Region 4

Residents in the Acadiana area who may have any questions about COVID-19 have the chance for local doctors to address those concerns Wednesday night. The Department of Health is hosting a telephone town hall here in Region 4 to help you be more informed about vaccines, the Delta variant, risk factors, and more.
Howard County, INKokomo Perspective

Town hall looks to defeat COVID-19

A town hall focused on dispelling myths about the COVID-19 vaccine was held Saturday afternoon at the Carver Center. A panel of doctors and nurses were on hand to take questions from a crowd of just over 20 people, and nurses were also onsite to administer the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. The event was streamed online through the Mt. Pisgah Missionary Baptist Church Facebook page.
PoliticsWFMJ.com

Public invited to Warren ARP town hall Wednesday

Warren Mayor, William D. Franklin will be holding a town hall meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 18 at 5:00 p.m. at Packard Music Hall. The meeting will be for City Council members, department heads, community partners, neighborhood groups, local businesses and community residents. The meeting will discuss priorities for the city's...
Politicstribuneledgernews.com

Fallon hosting town hall meetings across region

Aug. 17—The elected official representing Hunt and Rockwall counties in Washington D.C. is making visits across his North Texas district this week. U.S. Representative for House District 4 Pat Fallon (R-Prosper) is hosting a series of town hall meetings, which will include one in Cooper Thursday and one in Rockwall Friday.
Los Angeles, CASanta Monica Daily Press

Hyperion Town Hall

On Wednesday, Aug. 18 at 5:30 p.m., the City of Los Angeles Board of Public Works is hosting a virtual Town Hall meeting to discuss the incident at Hyperion Water Reclamation Plant. Please join organizers to hear what happened, how the plant is recovering, and the next steps. All are welcome.
Swansea, SCLexington County Chronicle

Swansea Council members oppose closing Town Hall

Secrecy at Swansea Town Hall continues even after its mayor has been indicted. Mayor Jerald Sanders had closed Town Hall to 2 Council members, Doris Simmons and Michael Luongo, before his indictment on embezzlement. Now interim Mayor Woodrow Davis and Town Hall Clerk/Treasurer Margaret Harvey have again closed Town Hall...
Public Healthpncguam.com

Virtual COVID-19 town hall meeting on Friday

The Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS) will be hosting a virtual COVID-19 Town Hall meeting on Friday, August 13, 2021, from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. via Zoom. The virtual COVID-19 Town Hall will feature panelists DPHSS Chief Medical Officer Dr. Felix Cabrera, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Regional Epidemiologist Dr. Thane Hancock, DPHSS Chief Public Health Officer Chima Mbakwem, DPHSS Territorial Epidemiologist Dr. Ann Pobutsky, and DPHSS Laboratory Administrator Anne Marie Santos, who will answer questions about COVID-19.
Arnold, CAPine Tree

Ebbetts Pass Community Town Hall Meeting

Arnold, CA…Ebbetts Pass Community Town Hall Meeting, August 12th at 6:00pm | White Pines Park. Please join CCWD staff for a community town hall meeting to discuss updates on current projects within the Ebbetts Pass Service Area. We encourage the community to share any questions they may have for CCWD. The town hall meeting will start at 6:00 pm at White Pines Park.
Brenham, TXkwhi.com

CITY OF BRENHAM HOLDS BUDGET TOWN HALL

City of Brenham officials provided a general overview of the proposed tax rate and budget for the new fiscal year at a town hall meeting Wednesday. Three members of the general public attended the meeting at the Nancy Carol Roberts Memorial Library. The meeting covered driving factors for how the budget is structured, what projects are funded by this year’s budget, changes to utility rates and new personnel positions.
Politicsseattleschools.org

Virtual Town Hall August 24

As we plan for a return to full-time, in-person learning this fall, we are committed to keeping families informed and engaged. Join district leaders for two upcoming town halls to get the latest updates on fall planning and ask questions. The events will be hosted on Teams Live (link above)...
Crothersville, INcrothersvilletimes.com

Another Change-Up At Crothersville Town Hall

Citing personal and family reasons, Crothersville Clerk-Treasurer Staci Peters resigned her elected position last week at town hall. Council President Danieta Foster made the announcement prior to last Tuesday’s town council meeting. Foster also said that she would be resigning as council president and her position on the council to...

