Town Hall: The Future of ACS Membership

A. ODOT is still laying the third two-inch asphalt overlay. We are noticing the rock being applied at the shoulders of the asphalt for the lateral support. A. The city workers have been mowing again all week at the lake. We are a little concerned about the next rainy spell. The Weather Analysts are calling for sunny & 92° on Saturday for the Fireworks. Remember this is the make up show. It will be held Saturday, August 21st at approx. 9 PM. Events start at 7 PM with music, singing, vendors, food trucks, games, turtle racing, kiddie rides, bouncy houses, free ice cream, snow cones, hot dogs, water & much, much more. Let’s try to set another new attendance record. Last year was over 2,000. Our local Fire Dept. will be prepared for fire & safety and our Meeker Police Dept. will handle parking & traffic control. Let’s keep it up! Thank you Chamber!