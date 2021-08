COEUR D'ALENE - On Sunday, August 22, 2021 at around 3:15pm, the Kootenai County Dispatch Center received a 911 call from an occupant on a boat off of city beach on Lake Coeur d’Alene advising that someone was missing in the water. Members from the Kootenai County Dive Rescue Team and the Sonar Team and Marine Patrols, as well as Coeur d’Alene Police Department and CDA Fire and Rescue responded to the location and began searching for the individual, who was described as a 40s year old male with a red shirt and sandals.