A dog walker and their dog were rescued from the swollen Mill River in Northampton around 9:30 on Monday morning after they were swept away by the current. Northampton authorities did not reveal the name or gender of the dog owner in their release but said Fire/Rescue personnel were called to the river near Maines Field on Riverside Drive in the Baystate section of the city to find the individual with the dog clinging to a tree across the river.