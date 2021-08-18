Colorado Springs Switchbacks working to clean up their act late in games

In soccer, everything can change in a minute. What appears to be a sure victory can quickly turn into a tie or loss. Emotions run high over a 90-minute match, and momentum can spin on a dime.

The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC is enjoying its best season since 2016. The club is in playoff position with 14 regular-season games remaining. It continues to make a case that it is among the best in the USL Championship.

The Switchbacks (8-6-4, 28 points) sit third in the Western Conference Mountain Division, one point behind Rio Grande Valley FC. El Paso Locomotive leads the division with 38 points.

Switchbacks players and coaches believe that had it not been for some late-game defensive breakdowns and questionable referee calls, their team could have seven more crucial points.

“I think it comes down to maybe lack of focus at times, especially as a back four,” said Switchbacks captain and defender Jimmy Ockford. “If we stay focused at the end a game, for a full 90, we don’t let those goals slip. A lot of the goals have been in our control, so we just have to clean that up.”

The Switchbacks have allowed six game-changing goals in the 73rd minute or later this season that resulted in three losses and two ties.

Facing San Antonio FC at Weidner Field on June 5, the Switchbacks led 1-0 in the second minute after a Hadji Barry goal, but San Antonio scored in the 88th minute for a tie.

On July 9 at New Mexico, the Switchbacks and New Mexico were tied 1-1 heading into stoppage time. United scored two quick goals to steal a 3-1 victory.

On July 17, the Switchbacks and San Antonio were tied 2-2 at Weidner Field. San Antonio scored the game-winner in the 73rd minute.

It was another frustrating outcome for the Switchbacks on Aug. 4 at Austin Bold when it scored the eventual game-winner in the 81st minute.

The most recent disappointing end occurred Aug. 10 in Memphis when 901 FC scored the tying goal in the 84th minute on a penalty kick. Barry put the Switchbacks up 1-0 on a first-half penalty kick.

Barry, by the way, was named to the league’s team of the week for Week 17 after scoring three goals in two matches. He leads the league with 18 goals in 18 games.

In each of those pivotal games, the Switchbacks controlled time of possession and had more shots on goal.

Ockford believes games have been poorly officiated.

“I think the USL refs this year have been shocking, honestly,” Ockford said. “I don’t think we’ve had a good ref all year. We’ve been getting the short end of the stick, home and away. It’s pretty obvious when you watch the plays back. The video shows it.

“We now have low expectations for them. I hope the referee organization realizes what’s going on.”

Switchbacks coach Brendan Burke has been vocal in his criticism of the referees all season.

“We’re getting crushed by the referees in every period of the game unlike I’ve seen at any level I’ve worked at,” Burke said. “I’m not happy with it.

“All the coaches in the league are talking about it. It hasn’t gone unnoticed. But it seems to have hurt us the most.”