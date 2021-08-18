Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

Colorado Springs Switchbacks working to clean up their act late in games

By Danny Summers danny.summers@gazette.com
Posted by 
The Gazette
The Gazette
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UAIQt_0bVg0O2A00

In soccer, everything can change in a minute. What appears to be a sure victory can quickly turn into a tie or loss. Emotions run high over a 90-minute match, and momentum can spin on a dime.

The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC is enjoying its best season since 2016. The club is in playoff position with 14 regular-season games remaining. It continues to make a case that it is among the best in the USL Championship.

The Switchbacks (8-6-4, 28 points) sit third in the Western Conference Mountain Division, one point behind Rio Grande Valley FC. El Paso Locomotive leads the division with 38 points.

Switchbacks players and coaches believe that had it not been for some late-game defensive breakdowns and questionable referee calls, their team could have seven more crucial points.

“I think it comes down to maybe lack of focus at times, especially as a back four,” said Switchbacks captain and defender Jimmy Ockford. “If we stay focused at the end a game, for a full 90, we don’t let those goals slip. A lot of the goals have been in our control, so we just have to clean that up.”

The Switchbacks have allowed six game-changing goals in the 73rd minute or later this season that resulted in three losses and two ties.

Facing San Antonio FC at Weidner Field on June 5, the Switchbacks led 1-0 in the second minute after a Hadji Barry goal, but San Antonio scored in the 88th minute for a tie.

On July 9 at New Mexico, the Switchbacks and New Mexico were tied 1-1 heading into stoppage time. United scored two quick goals to steal a 3-1 victory.

On July 17, the Switchbacks and San Antonio were tied 2-2 at Weidner Field. San Antonio scored the game-winner in the 73rd minute.

It was another frustrating outcome for the Switchbacks on Aug. 4 at Austin Bold when it scored the eventual game-winner in the 81st minute.

The most recent disappointing end occurred Aug. 10 in Memphis when 901 FC scored the tying goal in the 84th minute on a penalty kick. Barry put the Switchbacks up 1-0 on a first-half penalty kick.

Barry, by the way, was named to the league’s team of the week for Week 17 after scoring three goals in two matches. He leads the league with 18 goals in 18 games.

In each of those pivotal games, the Switchbacks controlled time of possession and had more shots on goal.

Ockford believes games have been poorly officiated.

“I think the USL refs this year have been shocking, honestly,” Ockford said. “I don’t think we’ve had a good ref all year. We’ve been getting the short end of the stick, home and away. It’s pretty obvious when you watch the plays back. The video shows it.

“We now have low expectations for them. I hope the referee organization realizes what’s going on.”

Switchbacks coach Brendan Burke has been vocal in his criticism of the referees all season.

“We’re getting crushed by the referees in every period of the game unlike I’ve seen at any level I’ve worked at,” Burke said. “I’m not happy with it.

“All the coaches in the league are talking about it. It hasn’t gone unnoticed. But it seems to have hurt us the most.”

Comments / 0

The Gazette

The Gazette

Colorado Springs, CO
1K+
Followers
95
Post
231K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Gazette

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
New Mexico State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hadji Barry
Person
Brendan Burke
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Antonio Fc#Memphis 901 Fc#Rio Grande Valley Fc#El Paso Locomotive#Austin Bold#Switchbacks#Usl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Memphis, TNWREG

Late penalty helps 901 FC salvage draw with Switchbacks

MEMPHIS — Kyle Murphy scored his eighth goal in eight games and his ninth of the season on an 83rd minute penalty kick as Memphis 901 FC earned a hard fought point in a 1-1 tie against the Colorado Springs Switchbacks out at Autozone Park. With his team best nine...
MLBGazette

Late rally comes up short for the Colorado Rockies, who fall to Giants

A little jolt came in the ninth inning, but it was too little too late for the road Rockies. In the ninth, Connor Joe, batting leadoff for the fourth game in a row with Raimel Tapia on the injured list, hit a two-run home run to left with one out in the ninth to put the Rockies' within one. Brendan Rodgers then hit a deep single, and Charlie Blackmon followed with a hit of his own.
MLSPosted by
Daily Herald

FC Dallas, Houston Dynamo play 2-2 draw

HOUSTON -- Matias Vera scored in the 72nd minute and the Houston Dynamo tied FC Dallas 2-2 on Saturday night. After a Dallas giveaway at midfield, Zarek Valentin slotted the ball ahead to Vera, who put a low runner inside the right post from the top of the box. The...
MLSESPN

Fagundez has goal, assist to help Austin beat Timbers 3-1

AUSTIN, Texas --  Cecilio Domínguez converted a penalty kick in the 11th minute, Diego Fagundez added a goal and an assist and Austin FC beat the Portland Timbers 3-1 on Saturday night. Domínguez, a 27-year-old designated player from Paraguay, opened the scoring from the spot after video review confirmed...
MLSksl.com

'It's criminal': Real Salt Lake's bad luck with VAR leads to loss to Colorado

Colorado Rapids midfielder Cole Bassett (26) and Real Salt Lake midfielder Nick Besler (13) tangle during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Commerce City, Colo. (AP Photo/ Jack Dempsey) (Jack Dempsey, Associated Press) — SALT LAKE CITY — Real Salt Lake manager Freddy Juarez will likely be writing a check to Major League Soccer. To him, it will be worth it.
Colorado Springs, COFOX21News.com

Ngalina’s late goal pushes Switchbacks to draw in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC tied 3-3 with the Charlotte Independence to complete the Switchbacks’ three-game road trip undefeated on Saturday night. Charlotte got on the board first as Sylvain Marveaux received a pass on the left side of the penalty area and finished from close range. The...
MLSdynamotheory.com

The Houston Dynamo vs FC Dallas: how to watch, lineups, and more

The Houston Dynamo are on a 4 game losing streak and 13 game winless streak so this team is desperate to turn things around and what better time than a derby game against in-state rivals FC Dallas. Earlier in the season the Dynamo made the trip up I-45 to Frisco, TX and drew FCD 1-1 in May. This time, Dallas will make the trip down to H-Town to visit BBVA Stadium. The Dynamo have slid down the standings all the way to 12th place with Dallas not too far ahead at the 10th spot and within striking distance of the Dynamo.
MLSABC 4

Real Salt Lake drops second leg of Rocky Mountain Cup, 2-1

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (ABC4 Sports) – Real Salt Lake’s two game winning streak has come to an end. It looked like Real Salt Lake was going to claim the Rocky Mountain Cup after a 51st minute goal from Albert Rusnak. But the Colorado Rapids had different plans, they scored two...
angelsonparade.com

How to Watch Vancouver Whitecaps vs. LAFC: Odds, game thread

Well, LAFC are mired in their worst-ever run of form and the road isn’t getting any easier, as they take on the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday evening at BC Place. At first, you might wonder why this game is so tough, but here’s the deal: This is a very, very special game for the Whitecaps, who haven’t played a competitive game against non-Canadian opposition and in front of fans at BC Place in 539 days. This is their big homecoming, the final team in MLS to finally, finally be home and be playing in front of home fans once again.
MLSkslsports.com

Real Salt Lake Suffers Loss Against Colorado Rapids, VAR

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Real Salt Lake suffered defeat against rivals Colorado Rapids away from home despite firing the first blow. It was two second-half goals in which RSL conceded to ultimately lose against the in-form Rapids. “Great display from our guys, I thought we played well, fought hard.”...
MLSFOX Sports

Rubio, Mayaka score, Rapids rally to beat Real Salt Lake 2-1

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Diego Rubio and Philip Mayaka converted headers five minutes apart in the second half in the Colorado Rapids' 2-1 victory over Real Salt Lake on Saturday night. Mayaka scored the winner in the 71st minute, getting his head on a perfect cross from Braian Galvan.
MLSthehivesports.com

RSL Recap: Real Salt Lake Loses intense game with Rapids

Real Salt Lake traveled to face the Colorado Rapids in a Rocky Mountain Cup showdown. Both teams were on a two-game winning streak, and both are hoping for a third. It was the Rapids that game on top with a 2-1 win at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park. It was a...
SoccerDaily Mississippian

Ole Miss Soccer set to open at home after a historic 2020 NCAA tournament run

After an anti-climactic start to the 2021 regular season, Ole Miss Soccer is looking ahead to their second official home opener, with hopes to get the season off on the right foot. What was supposed to be the team’s first home game since April turned into a rained out match against East Tennessee State University on Thursday, Aug. 19.
NHLlitterboxcats.com

Florida Panthers Prospects Profile: John Ludvig

Many draftniks considered John Ludvig, who wasn’t selected in 2018, a huge reach when the Florida Panthers took him in the third round (69th overall) of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft after the defenseman produced 18 points in 58 games for the Portland Winterhawks of the Western Hockey League during his second season in the league.
MLSfcdallas.com

What They're Saying: Ricardo Pepi at the 2021 MLS All-Star Game

FRISCO, Texas - Homegrown forward Ricardo Pepi will represent FC Dallas at this year's MLS All-Star game beginning on Wednesday, Aug. 25 at 8:30PM CT on FS1. For the very first time, the MLS All-Star team will take on the All-Stars of Liga MX at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles.
MLSESPN

MLS expansion to Las Vegas would be interesting - Don Garber

LOS ANGELES -- Major League Soccer commissioner Don Garber said the league is "really intrigued" by Las Vegas as a possible expansion market, and will continue to focus on the city as it looks to determine MLS's 30th team. Garber spoke to ESPN at the MLS Works Community Day at...

Comments / 0

Community Policy