Lexington, TX

RAYFORD ROAD CLOSURE HAS TRAFFIC AT A STANDSTILL

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA gas line break on Rayford Road between Lexington and Waterbend Cove has traffic in the area at a crawl. The red areas of the map indicate traffic that is almost at a stop. Rayford Road remains closed for several hours. Birnham Woods has heavy backup as does Waterbend Cove.

