Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Providence, RI

Opinion/Loa: Seeking one bedroom — a plea to landlords

providencejournal.com
 5 days ago

Melisa Loa lives in Providence and is currently looking for a one-bedroom or studio apartment. Every morning and every night, I do a new search for apartments. I’m in the process of yet another big transition in my life: my landlord is selling the house and therefore I need to move out, and I'm finding myself utterly exhausted. Did you know there are people out there actively scamming folks out of apartments? Seriously. The amount of scam ads I see are probably more than the real ones out there.

www.providencejournal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newport, RI
Newport, RI
Society
City
Providence, RI
Providence, RI
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Landlord#Real People#One Bedroom#Social Security
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
House Rent
Related
IndustryPosted by
NBC News

FDA vaccine approval good news for markets, employment, economy

The decision Monday by the Food and Drug Administration to grant full approval to Pfizer-BioNTech's two-dose vaccine pushed markets higher Monday, boosting the Dow Jones Industrial Average by 300 points and propelling the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq to fresh highs. Investors appeared to express confidence the move could represent an inflection point for the economic recovery.
ProtestsPosted by
CNN

US Capitol Police says shooting of January 6 rioter Ashli Babbitt was 'lawful'

(CNN) — The US Capitol Police officer who shot and killed pro-Trump rioter Ashli Babbitt on January 6 will not face any disciplinary action, the department said Monday. "USCP's Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) determined the officer's conduct was lawful and within Department policy, which says an officer may use deadly force only when the officer reasonably believes that action is in the defense of human life, including the officer's own life, or in the defense of any person in immediate danger of serious physical injury," the department said in a statement.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Amid Kabul evacuation chaos, Biden under pressure to extend deadline

KABUL/WASHINGTON, Aug 23 (Reuters) - With thousands of desperate Afghans and foreigners crowding into Kabul airport in the hope of fleeing Afghanistan's new Taliban rulers, pressure grew on U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday to extend the deadline for the evacuation operation. Biden on Sunday warned that the evacuation was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy