Opinion/Loa: Seeking one bedroom — a plea to landlords

Melisa Loa lives in Providence and is currently looking for a one-bedroom or studio apartment. Every morning and every night, I do a new search for apartments. I’m in the process of yet another big transition in my life: my landlord is selling the house and therefore I need to move out, and I'm finding myself utterly exhausted. Did you know there are people out there actively scamming folks out of apartments? Seriously. The amount of scam ads I see are probably more than the real ones out there.