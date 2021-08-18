Cancel
North Providence, RI

Opinion/Cioe: Republican voter suppression in a blue state

 4 days ago

Lenny Cioe, of North Providence, is a registered nurse and was a 2020 candidate for state Senate District 4. Last Wednesday leaders of the Rhode Island General Assembly appointed members to a commission that's charged with redrawing the political boundaries of our state for the next decade. The creation of fair and just political boundaries — state Senate and House districts — is key in making sure our democracy represents the interests of the people, not those with political influence and power.

