CORVALLIS – Observations and notes from Day 14 of Oregon State’s preseason football camp, Saturday morning at Reser Stadium:. The day’s centerpiece was the second and final camp scrimmage. The offense made a comeback Saturday, as we’ll call this scrimmage a draw after the defense dominated the first scrimmage. There was a lot of give and take from both sides. The offense produced four touchdowns, including two during red zone drills, and three other drives that ended with field goal attempts. The defense had a pick six, and three stops, including a pair of three-and-outs.