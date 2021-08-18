Cancel
Education

Inslee Announces Educator Vaccination Requirement and Statewide Indoor Mask Mandate

By LocalTalk Contributor
whatcomtalk.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Jay Inslee today announced a vaccination requirement for employees working in K-12, most childcare and early learning, and higher education, as well as an expansion of the statewide mask mandate to all individuals, regardless of vaccination status. The governor was joined for the announcement by Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal and Secretary of Health Dr. Umair A. Shah.

Washington State
Jay Inslee
Chris Reykdal
