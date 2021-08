The Rams announced Saturday that they have placed punters Corey Bojorquez and Johnny Hekker on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Per agreed-upon NFL-NFLPA policy, clubs are not allowed to comment on a player's medical status other than referring to roster status. Being placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list is for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been in close contact with an infected person or persons.