Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Here's why fully vaccinated people might need boosters -- five takeaways from the White House booster announcement

By By Maggie Fox, CNN
WTHI
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt sounds confusing -- federal health officials say the Covid-19 vaccines are working well, providing more than 90% protection against severe disease and death. They're keeping people out of the hospitals. Yet they also say studies are showing that even vaccinated people are more likely to become infected now, so...

www.wthitv.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vivek Murthy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Booster#Pfizer Biontech Vaccines#The Us#Delta#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Allergy
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
Pharmaceuticalscaliforniahealthline.org

‘We Sent a Terrible Message’: Scientists Say Biden Jumped the Gun With Vaccine Booster Plan

The Biden administration’s plans to make covid-19 booster shots available next month has drawn a collective scream of protest from the scientific community. As some scientists see it, the announcement is rash and based on weak evidence, and they worry it could undercut confidence in vaccines with no clear benefit of controlling the pandemic. Meanwhile, more information is needed on potential side effects or adverse effects from a booster shot, they say.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
EatThis

Vaccine Mandates Will Come Here Now, Say Experts

The Food and Drug Administration just granted full approval to the Pfizer COVID vaccine for people 16 and up, meaning it no longer has emergency use status in the United States. What does this mean for you? Well, beyond making it even clearer than the FDA thinks the vaccine is safe—and thus experts expect more people will get theirs—it also means certain organizations who have been waiting for full approval will now mandate you to get a vaccine. "For businesses and universities that have been thinking about putting vaccine requirements in place in order to create safer spaces for people to work and learn, I think that this move from the FDA….will actually help them to move forward with those kinds of plans," Surgeon General Vivek Murthy told CNN's Brianna Keilar yesterday. Read on to see which kinds of places may be instituting mandates—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public Healthcontagionlive.com

FDA Approval on Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine May Come Monday

The decision on the final federal approval in the US could mean many more people would get the vaccine. According to reports, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is preparing for a full approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine possibly on Monday. Eight months after it was granted an FDA Emergency Use Authorization (EUA), the full approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine would set into motion the ability of government bodies, businesses, and individuals to get the vaccine.
SciencePosted by
Reason.com

A New York Times Reporter Claims Americans Distrust the Government's COVID-19 Advice Because They Don't Understand How Science Works

Many Americans do not have much faith in the government's COVID-19 advice, which has changed repeatedly during the pandemic, often for questionable reasons. It has not helped that local, state, and federal public health officials have defended their positions with disingenuous arguments or misrepresented the scientific evidence. A survey conducted...
Public HealthWillits News

If we need it — why wait for the COVID vaccine booster?

Faced right now with growing evidence that our vaccines are losing their edge to fight off the highly contagious delta variant, the anxious inoculated are asking: Why wait?. On Thursday, health officials began planning “booster” distribution systems that are expected to be less chaotic than last spring’s historic crush, with larger vaccine supplies and a more orderly flow of eligible patients routed to doctor’s offices, pharmacies and clinics.
Public Healthnprillinois.org

COVID Booster Shots Are Coming. Here's What You Need To Know

Health officials are preparing to roll out COVID-19 booster shots in the United States this September. According to a plan announced Wednesday, all U.S. adults who received a two-dose vaccine would be eligible for an additional jab of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine eight months from when they got their second one.
PharmaceuticalsMedical Daily

Do We Need A New COVID-19 Vaccine Amid The War Against The Delta Variant?

After the delta variant surpassed the other COVID-19 variants in terms of prevalence in many places around the world, there’s been a growing concern on whether or not existing vaccines have what it takes to address the more contagious strain. And now experts are weighing in on the possible need for a new vaccine to tackle the delta variant as the pandemic continues.

Comments / 0

Community Policy