Can a trust account that was made in 2000 be claimed if we only found out it existed in 2019
I found a letter from the bank in 2019 with a trust account number and copy of a death certificate saying that my daughter had a trust account made for her and the person died in 2000 apparently the letter was sent to my mothers address who then kept it from us we have no idea how much is in that account we went to the bank they said they cant find the account is it to late for my children to claim it.
