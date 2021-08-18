Hospital workers, grieving families describe COVID in HBO documentary ‘In the Same Breath’
“In the Same Breath” debuts on HBO on Wednesday, Aug. 18, at 9 p.m. EST (6 p.m. PDT). You can also watch it on HBO Max. Directed by award-winning filmmaker Nanfu Wang (”One Child Nation”), it premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival. It includes moving first-hand accounts from medical professionals, patients, and grieving family members, and startling, on-the-ground footage from both Wuhan, China, and the U.S. Nothing is held back in this emotional documentary.www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 0