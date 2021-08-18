Need property bond and can not find attorney to do dead of trust? Son needs to go to work Thursday or lose his job.

One of the major recent developments in special needs law has centered around the funding of pooled special needs trusts (SNTs) by individuals with disabilities after age 65. Since the Deficit Reduction Act of 2006 , policy on this issue has been inconsistent among the states, and advocates have fought for clarification. Recently, state courts have heard this issue and issued decisions in which they’ve opined that a transfer to a pooled SNT, regardless of age, isn’t necessarily an uncompensated transfer that results in a penalty which delays eligibility for public benefits. For certain benefits (in particular, Medicaid payment of long-term care (LTC)), if the individual didn’t receive adequate consideration (that is, fair market value) for their transfer of assets to the pooled SNT trust, Medicaid would penalize the individual by not paying for the individual’s LTC for a certain period.