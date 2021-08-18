Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Need property bond and can not find attorney to do dead of trust? Son needs to go to work Thursday or lose his job.

By Asked in Kings Mountain, NC
avvo.com
 8 days ago

The way real estate works these days, literally any law firm anywhere in the state can do deed documents. They can send it to you and you can have it notarized and recorded locally. It truly doesn't matter what county the firm is in. Some firms that have contracts with big mortgage lenders will do all 100 counties and not have to travel to do it. So, Attorney Love is correct, but you do not have to have someone close to you.

avvo.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deed#Lawyers#Mortgage Lenders
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Politicsvpr.org

Federal Pandemic Unemployment Benefits End Sept. 4, And ‘Pretty Much Everybody In The System Will Be Impacted,’ Labor Commissioner Says

The coronavirus pandemic brought with it an economic crisis that led to tens of thousands of Vermonters filing for unemployment. The situation became so severe that programs were extended to offer help to some who had previously not been eligible for traditional unemployment. But those expanded federal unemployment benefits expire Sept. 4.
Real Estatet2conline.com

Why Is It Beneficial to Hire a Real Estate Agent?

Any transaction involving real estate requires smooth navigation and due diligence to avoid disappointment. It is relevant for both buyers and sellers. You can have hundreds of other things also to do in your life. Amidst this, it can be an added pressure to find someone suitable for your home. You cannot trust anyone randomly without verification or proper knowledge. So it becomes additional stress. If you don’t want to go through this hassle, you can hire a real estate agent to reduce your workload and solve your problem. Of course, it will come at a cost. But this expense can feel smaller compared to the multiple benefits they offer.
Posted by
The Penny Hoarder

Dear Penny: Am I Entitled to $240K Cash Found in My Dead Brother’s Drawer?

My brother passed away five years ago. He left a substantial amount of cash in a dresser drawer. When my other brother had to identify his body, he found the $240,000. He and his wife made the decision to create a narrative of their own, suggesting that my brother was a drug dealer, so they could justify keeping this money for themselves. Consequently, with the loss of our brother and the stress of knowing that keeping this money was wrong and sinful, my brother had a massive heart attack.
EconomyCape Gazette

Home loans for self-employed and 1099 income borrowers

If you are paid with 1099 income or are self-employed and don’t qualify for a conventional, FHA or VA loan, there are other options. There are loan products targeted specifically for those outside the ranks of normal, everyday W-2 income earners. For borrowers who are paid with commissions or as...
Public HealthInman.com

Mortgage lender offers $500 discount to applicants who get COVID vaccine

With more companies requiring returning employees to get vaccinated, Neat Loans, a Colorado-based digital mortgage lender that’s licensed in 11 states, is offering a $500 discount to loan applicants who have received a COVID-19 vaccine. “Neat believes that vaccinated individuals are making a crucial impact on the wellbeing of our...
Advocacywealthmanagement.com

A Major Recent Special Needs Trust Development

One of the major recent developments in special needs law has centered around the funding of pooled special needs trusts (SNTs) by individuals with disabilities after age 65. Since the Deficit Reduction Act of 2006 , policy on this issue has been inconsistent among the states, and advocates have fought for clarification. Recently, state courts have heard this issue and issued decisions in which they’ve opined that a transfer to a pooled SNT, regardless of age, isn’t necessarily an uncompensated transfer that results in a penalty which delays eligibility for public benefits. For certain benefits (in particular, Medicaid payment of long-term care (LTC)), if the individual didn’t receive adequate consideration (that is, fair market value) for their transfer of assets to the pooled SNT trust, Medicaid would penalize the individual by not paying for the individual’s LTC for a certain period.

Comments / 0

Community Policy