If you’ve watched the Rams’ first two preseason games against the Chargers and Raiders, you may have noticed a Sean McVay lookalike on the sideline. You’re not alone. Fans on Twitter have pointed out the coach’s apparent stunt double a number of times, making jokes about how closely this mystery man resembles McVay. It doesn’t help that he always seems to be lurking behind McVay when the camera cuts to the head coach on the sideline.