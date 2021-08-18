Elsie "Jean" Young, 93, of Morristown

WESTFIELD: Jean Busiere passed Safely into the Arms of the Lord on August 14th, 2021. Her parents were Anne (Anna Crean) Fox and Hiram Fox. Jean was born on August 4th, 1928 and lived in the Town of West Springfield where she attended West Springfield schools along with her brother Bill. She then graduated from Westfield State Teachers College and taught in the Agawam Grammar School. While volunteering at Camp Frederick Edwards, she met her future husband George Busiere. After marrying, she and George moved to Westfield, MA and started a family. She became a full-time Homemaker and Mom in which she excelled, and we are so grateful for all the love and attention she gave to each of her five children. Jean loved all types of arts and crafts and golf, as well as performing in community plays both in Westfield and in North Port FL, where she and George had many happy retirement years together. She loved the days when the family was together, especially at the Lake House in Otis where summers were spent on the dock, watching all of us in the water, and reading novels which were ever present in her hand. Jean was always there with a smile and a happy “Hello, how are you dearie?’’ and this never left her despite her failing health. She was always interested in whatever the children or grandchildren were doing and put everyone in her family first. She was great at making everyone feel good about themselves. We, as a family, were so lucky to have her in our lives. She will never be forgotten and will always be missed.