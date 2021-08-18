Cancel
Elsie "Jean" Young, 93, of Morristown

By Envisionwise Website Service / LinkedUpRadio
shelbycountypost.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElsie “Jean” Young, 93, of Morristown passed away Sunday, August 15, 2021, at Morristown Manor in Morristown. She was born April 30, 1928, in New Castle, the daughter of Carl C. and Ida M. (Riggs) Calhoun. On July 2, 1943, she married Lawrence Young, and he preceded her in death on August 9, 2000.

