Fans at Q2 Stadium received a rare treat on Saturday night: a sequel bettering an original for excitement and satisfaction. Austin FC earned its first-ever victory at home back on July 1 in a 4-1 rout at a rocking Q2 Stadium. Those same supporters watched Austin FC play its best first half in franchise history as the Verde and Black built a commanding three-goal lead after 45 minutes. It was the second time all season that Austin FC scored three goals in one half. The other was on April 24 in the second-half comeback against the Colorado Rapids.