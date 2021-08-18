Philadelphia DA Announces Over $254,000 in Fourth Round of Violence Prevention Grant Funding

HARRISBURG, PA — Attorney General Josh Shapiro has led a multi-state coalition in submitting a comment to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) that encourages the ATF to finalize regulations that would make clear that “ghost guns” are firearms under federal law. By finalizing regulations, the ATF would dramatically reduce the availability of untraceable guns and would take a significant step in addressing the current gun violence epidemic.