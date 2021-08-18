Tennessee seeks to return nearly $2.4 million in unclaimed Hawkins County property
One program under Treasury that every Tennessee citizen should be aware of is Unclaimed Property. Unclaimed property is money turned over to the state by businesses and organizations unable to locate the rightful owner. The Unclaimed Property Division is a consumer protection program that works to reunite the millions of missing dollars turned over every year with its rightful owners.www.therogersvillereview.com
