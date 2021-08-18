Carl Cox is Holding a Virtual Interactive Q&A This Weekend
Electronic music’s most loved producer, Carl Cox, is a busy man! On top of his upcoming Factory 93 East Coast mini-tour, he also has an autobiography coming out. To celebrate its release, Carl will be jumping online to host a virtual interactive live Q&A on Sunday, August 22nd. The Q&A is hosted by Virtuoso which is an online platform. They work with other DJs such as Fatboy Slim, Becky Hill, Moonchild Sanelly, Friction, and more. They provide engaging, informative and educative video content straight from these artists.www.edmtunes.com
