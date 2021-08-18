Carl Cox is Holding a Virtual Interactive Q&A This Weekend

It’s always refreshing to see women carving out their lane in male-dominated industries. The world of dance music, is no different. One such woman, doing just that, is the Illinois-native, J. Worra. Since moving away from the midwest J. Worra, has managed to make a name for herself, in the realm of house music. She has done so by garnering support from global tastemakers such as Insomniac, DJ Mag and Mixmag. In addition to this, she’s released on noteworthy labels Realm, Thrive, Mau5trap, In/Rotation, and & Dirtybird. You could say she has the ear of some of dance music’s finest artists as well, since she’s been able to provide official remixes for everyone from Kaskade, to Deadmau5, GRiZ, Felix Cartal and even Kyle Watson. Now, J. Worra does it all over again, only this time, it’s through her original work, in her new EP titled ‘some ppl fall‘.