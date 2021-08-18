Mt. Sierra’s ‘When It Rains’ Is Here And It’ll Take You Into A Never Seen Before Journey
Mt. Sierra is one of the most exciting projects of 2021. Making his official debut this year, the American DJ/producer entered the scene with a bang. His first release, Mt. Joel showed us a producer that’s way different from anything we’ve heard before. Now, Sierra’s second release is finally here. Mt. Sierra’s second release is titled ‘When It Rains’, and it goes even further away from the sounds we’re used to. If you’re into new, magical works of art, ‘When It Rains’ is exactly what you need to listen to.www.edmtunes.com
Comments / 0