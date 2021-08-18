Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Armin van Buuren and AVIRA release New Track ‘Sirius’

By Nancy Gomez
EDMTunes
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArmin van Buuren and AVIRA collaborate again on a track that has the necessary elements to give everything to the dancefloor. Its name is ‘Sirius’ and is a tribute to the iconic Alan Parsons Project track of the same name. You can hear it and feel it in the confines of the solar system or even beyond.

www.edmtunes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Armin Van Buuren
Person
Paul Oakenfold
Person
Alan Parsons
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Avira#Avira#Dutch#Magico
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Theater & Danceedm.com

Multi-Platinum DJ and Dance Music Producer Ian Carey Dead at 46

Renowned DJ and record producer Ian Carey has died at the age of 46. Beloved for his unique approach to house music production, Carey was a multi-platinum artist who worked with major contemporary music artists such as Taio Cruz, Snoop Dogg, Afrojack, and Timbaland. His breakthrough summertime smash "Keep On Rising," a track featuring Michelle Shellers and released in 2008, was a highlight in a career of many.
Musicxpn.org

PIERI releases a breakneck video for her new track “Quien Paga”

While the pandemic was a setback for a lot of artists, it was a blessing in disguise for PIERI. Using her stimulus check to finance the video for her latest song, “Quien Paga,” she crafted a two-minute trip in the fast lane. The San Miguel de Allende, Mexico-born, Philly-based rapper, brings the same badass energy and breakneck beats as we’ve heard on her previous single “Kitican.”
Rock MusicEDMTunes

Slander & Subtronics Set to Release New Track ‘Gravity’

Slander and Subtronics are releasing their new track, ‘Gravity.’ The mesmerizing bassy tune is available for everyone on August 13, 2021, at 12 am ET. ‘Gravity’ features vocals from JT Roach that take you on a journey to each drop. This song presents a new twist on dubstep/bass music and is perfect for any festival adventure.
Musicedmidentity.com

Volt Sparks an “Invasion” on New Track

Volt makes his Welcome Records debut with the Rattle Your Bones EP – and we‘ve got an exclusive listen to the apocalyptic track, “Invasion”!. Watching Volt blossom in the bass music scene has been a magnificent sight to see over the years. Starting back in 2018 with a string of solo releases, his signature style of heavy and high-energy bass captivated listeners’ ears quickly. Tracks such as “Evil Dead,” “Never See Me,” and “Just a Memory” showcased the power that a Volt song embodies while releases on Kannibalen and Disciple Round Table propelled him to a wider audience. Now, he’s ready to elevate his career with the Rattle Your Bones EP, which is due out on August 13 via Welcome Records.
Musicmxdwn.com

Billy Idol Announces New EP The Roadside for September 2021 Release, Shares First Track in Seven Years “Bitter Taste”

‘80s pop-rock star Billy Idol announced his first EP since 1981, The Roadside, today. The EP is set to be released on September 17 via Dark Horse Records. According to Brooklyn Vegan, the record label was founded by the late George Harris and is now relaunched by his children, Dahni and David Zonshine. The singer also shared his new song, “Bitter Taste.”
MusicYour EDM

Kygo Releases New Track “Love Me Now” ft Zoe Wees

Kygo adds another song to his long discography, collaborating with Zoe Wees on the new “Love Me Now.”. Perpetual fans of the Norwegian chill house artist will find much to like about this new single as he returns to his characteristic piano plucks and delightful melodies. That being said, this side of Kygo has become a little stale for fans who are looking for innovation from the producer.
Musicgratefulweb.com

X Ambassadors release new track 'Adrenaline'

Multi-platinum-selling rock band X Ambassadors have shared a new song called ‘Adrenaline’. Released via KIDinaKORNER/Interscope Records/Polydor, ‘Adrenaline’ follows last month’s release of ‘Okay’ and the June release of their darkly cinematic track ‘My Own Monster’ whose black-and-white visual finds Harris performing a choreographed routine with his own shadow. All three songs will be featured on the band’s third studio album The Beautiful Liar which is set for release on September 24th. Fans who pre-order the album will receive ‘Adrenaline’, ‘Okay’ and ‘My Own Monster’ instantly. Watch the pseudo video for ‘Adrenaline’ HERE.
MusicEDMTunes

Alesso Teases Upcoming Collaboration Alongside Marshmello & James Bay Called ‘Chasing Stars’

Its always a good day when some of our favorite artists release new music. It’s an even better one when they do it together. Today, is one of those days, sort of. I say this, as it was just announced that Swedish super-star, Alesso, and everyone’s favorite marshmallow, Marshmello, will be teaming up on a new tune. The tune in question is titled ‘Chasing Stars’, and is set to be released this Friday. ‘Chasing Stars‘ will feature vocal work form James Bay, and from the looks of things is sure to be the next pop-infused, radio anthem.
MusicEDMTunes

Behind The Project: Crankdat

Following the release of his debut EP Monstercat, Sad Robot, Crankdat took the time to chat in a candid interview. In Behind The Project, we aim to highlight the individuals behind the names we see on our screen. Too often as listeners, we condense a great amount of music into streamable commodities, hopping from one song to another. However, there’s always an individual or more working endless hours to put something out into the world for us to possibly connect with.
MusicEDMTunes

BROHUG Release New Single ‘Just Bass’

Four days ago, bass house fans heard a wobbly new tune from BROHUG called ‘Just Bass.’ The song starts with a swift crescendo to the heavy wonky beat drop. As the rhythm rolls on, you’ll hear a woman’s voice repeat “I just want some bass” subtly throughout. And by the second drop, you’re lost and taken on a bass house trip to a BROHUG set at a local music festival.
MusicSFStation.com

WILL CLARKE: OPEN TO CLOSE

An instantly recognizable DJ with his unique style and a one-of-a-kind beard, Will Clarke has solidified his place in dance music with hits like 'Booty Percolatin', 'Techno (Not Techno)' and recent remix of Adam Beyer's 'Your Mind', as well as releasing on a number of prominent labels including Truesoul, Abode, Relief, Drumcode, Sola, among many others.
Musicmusictech.net

Disclosure are releasing a new track every day this week

Brothers Guy and Howard Lawrence, AKA Disclosure, have new music to share every day of this week. The duo say they created each track to fit the “magical moments” of dance music, starting with In My Arms. The upcoming releases are the first since Disclosure’s 2020 album ENERGY. This isn’t...
MusicEDMTunes

Stephan Bodzin – Boavista

Out now on Afterlife is Innellea’s latest remix to Stephan Bodzin’s track ‘Boavista‘. The entire single is mesmerizing. It weaves a spellbinding work of instrumentation and Michi’s raw emotional quality. This is what he is most known for, so enjoy this sonic and euphorically sinister piece. Firstly, feel techno’s realness...
MusicEDMTunes

Six Must-See Sets at ARC Music Festival

Labor Day Weekend is already upon us. While it signals the end of Summer for many up North, Chicago is going out with a bang. A brand new festival featuring the best of techno and the underground is the place to be this LDW. ARC Festival boasts an epic lineup of heavy hitters, rising stars, and future favorites. We’re going to highlight a few sets you absolutely cannot miss at ARC Festival.
MusicEDMTunes

J. WORRA Brings The Heat With Her Latest EP, Some Ppl Fall, Drops Tour Dates

It’s always refreshing to see women carving out their lane in male-dominated industries. The world of dance music, is no different. One such woman, doing just that, is the Illinois-native, J. Worra. Since moving away from the midwest J. Worra, has managed to make a name for herself, in the realm of house music. She has done so by garnering support from global tastemakers such as Insomniac, DJ Mag and Mixmag. In addition to this, she’s released on noteworthy labels Realm, Thrive, Mau5trap, In/Rotation, and & Dirtybird. You could say she has the ear of some of dance music’s finest artists as well, since she’s been able to provide official remixes for everyone from Kaskade, to Deadmau5, GRiZ, Felix Cartal and even Kyle Watson. Now, J. Worra does it all over again, only this time, it’s through her original work, in her new EP titled ‘some ppl fall‘.
MusicEDMTunes

Feed Me Releases Highly Anticipated Eleven-Track Self-Titled Album, Feed Me

Feed Me is back in action, and we couldn’t be happier! The last time we wrote about the British producer it was for his insane album titled, High Street Creeps. Since then, the DJ/ Record Producer has been relatively quiet. That however, doesn’t mean that he hasn’t been putting in work. For proof of this, look no further than his newest release in the form of his new, self-titled album, Feed Me.
MusicEDMTunes

Niiko X SWAE Deliver Brand New Track ‘Eeny Meeny’ After Succesful EP Release

Niiko X SWAE continues their amazing rise onto stardom. The LA-based duo has done an amazing job in 2021. Their latest EP Field Trip had a splendid release. Now, the duo returns with a brand new track that takes their sound to new heights. Niiko X SWAE’s latest track is titled ‘Eeny Meeny’, but believe me, there’s nothing childish about this track. The duo dives in headfirst into the stronger sounds of house for an amazing result. ‘Eeny Meeny’ was released through the Dutch Label Armada Music.

Comments / 0

Community Policy