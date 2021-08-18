Will Levis prepared to win big as starting quarterback at Kentucky

How many new eras can one school cram into a single decade?. Meet the new boss, same as the old boss. Well, not really, but those lyrics from The Who may resonate with far too many Burnt Orange faithful. You can’t blame skeptical Longhorn fans for their exhaustion with new regimes. Over the last decade, they have seen more reboots and baseless hype than all Marvel movie marketing efforts combined. To put things in context, consider this: from 1957 to 2013, Texas football had five head coaches. That’s one new head coach about every 11.5 years. From 2013 to 2021, Texas has had four. That’s a new coach about every 2.3 years. That is decidedly suboptimal. There is such a thing as positive turnover, demonstrated by the Miami Hurricanes of the late 1980s through the early 2000s, who had five different head coaches win a total of six national titles, but most of those Miami coaches fled to NFL head coaching jobs or to better pay, not to being the special assistant to the regional manager for the Chicago Bears or a position coach in Jacksonville. Texas has been a poster child for negative turnover, with three fired head coaches in less than a decade. Illustrating the Catch 22 of program building: the program can’t build consistency with constant turnover, but turnover is the only solution for a failed hire.