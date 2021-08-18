Cancel
Armstrong County, PA

Gilpin Township Faces Shortage Of Workers Due To COVID-19

By Ross Guidotti
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 5 days ago

ARMSTRONG COUNTY (KDKA) — Leaders in a small Armstrong County community are dealing with a shortage of workers due to COVID-19.

Gilpen Township is down four workers after other employees came down with the coronavirus at the same time.

The municipal building is closed for business and the maintenance garage is silent after COVID-19 struck some of the small community’s full-time employees. A sign on the door tells residents what to do to get help.

The sudden loss of most of the Public Works Department has resulted in an all-hands-on-deck approach. Charlie Stull, the Gilpin Township supervisor, said the police department has not been impacted.

Stull also told KDKA that the township did what it needed to do as far as trying to keep COVID-19 at bay.

One of the workers remains in the hospital and another is recovering at home. Two are scheduled to return to work on Thursday.

Comments / 1

