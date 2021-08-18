Special Weather Statement issued for Apache Junction, Gold Canyon, Cave Creek, New River by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-18 13:24:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-18 15:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Apache Junction, Gold Canyon; Cave Creek, New River; Central Phoenix; East Valley; Fountain Hills, East Mesa; Mazatzal Mountains; North Phoenix, Glendale; Rio Verde, Salt River; Scottsdale, Paradise Valley; South Mountain, Ahwatukee; Southeast Valley, Queen Creek; Tonto Basin A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Gila, Maricopa and Pinal Counties through 345 PM MST At 302 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Papago Park, or near Tempe, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Phoenix, Mesa, Chandler, Scottsdale, Gilbert, Tempe, Apache Junction, Fountain Hills, Paradise Valley, Roosevelt, East Mesa, Sunflower, Sugarloaf Mountain, Ballantine Trailhead, Round Valley, Tempe Marketplace, Piestewa Peak Park, Salt River Indian Community, Arizona State Fairgrounds and Usery Mountain Park. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 143 and 158. AZ Interstate 17 between mile markers 195 and 196, and between mile markers 200 and 205. AZ Route 51 between mile markers 1 and 9. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPHalerts.weather.gov
