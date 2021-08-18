OkCupid’s Michael Kaye joins LinkedIn as corporate comms manager
NEW YORK: OkCupid global comms head Michael Kaye is joining LinkedIn as a corporate communications manager. Kaye is set to start in the role on August 30, reporting to director of corporate comms Suzi Owens. He will oversee the development of strategic plans and proactive PR programs and initiatives to support broader narratives about LinkedIn’s features and products. Kaye will also be responsible for proactively identifying opportunities for product initiatives that reach job seekers, learners and everyday professionals.www.prweek.com
