Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

OkCupid’s Michael Kaye joins LinkedIn as corporate comms manager

By Diana Bradley
prweek.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK: OkCupid global comms head Michael Kaye is joining LinkedIn as a corporate communications manager. Kaye is set to start in the role on August 30, reporting to director of corporate comms Suzi Owens. He will oversee the development of strategic plans and proactive PR programs and initiatives to support broader narratives about LinkedIn’s features and products. Kaye will also be responsible for proactively identifying opportunities for product initiatives that reach job seekers, learners and everyday professionals.

www.prweek.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Kaye
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linkedin#Okcupid#Comms#Europe#Australia#Linkedin#Pr#Cmo#Edelman#Ruder Finn#Weber Shandwick
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Marketing
Related
Internetprweek.com

Tech Talk with monday.com head of comms Leah Walters

What is monday.com? And how can PR professionals use it?. Roy Mann and Eran Zinman founded monday.com in Tel Aviv, in 2012. It’s a work operating system that teams use to manage work. Any kind of work that any team wants to do can happen in a centralized single place on the platform. It breaks down the communication silos between different departments that are using separate technologies. The different software can be integrated and connected into the monday.com work operating system.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Wella Company Leverages Global Diverse Talent With Three New Appointments To The Executive Leadership Team

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Wella Company ("Wella" or the "Company"), a global leader in the $100 billion beauty industry with a top professional and retail hair, beauty tech and nail portfolio of iconic brands including Wella Professionals, Clairol, OPI, Nioxin, Sebastian Professional and ghd, appointed three diverse C-suite executives to its Leadership Team.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Halima Butt Joins Provable Markets Executive Team As Head Of Strategy And Sales

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Provable Markets is happy to report the addition of Halima Butt as Head of Strategy and Sales. In this role, Halima will be primarily responsible for the strategic and commercial direction of the Firm, in addition to assisting with operational oversight of the New York based FinTech. Halima joins Provable Markets as the Firm nears go live (pending regulatory approval) of its ATS, Aurora.
Businessprweek.com

Movers & Shakers: H+K Strategies, FleishmanHillard, Flare, and more

Hill+Knowlton Strategies has appointed Iris Liu (pictured above) as SVP to lead H+K China's corporate and performance communications practice. Based in Beijing, Liu will also serve as general manager of H+K's office in Beijing. With 13 years of industry experience, Liu was most recently assistant CEO and VP at Shunya International, a leading Chinese PR agency. Throughout her career she has served brands including Changan Ford, Baidu, Shell, Analog Devices, SanDisk and Blizzard. She will report to Jun Xu, CEO of H+K China.
mediapost.com

New Era At Accenture Interactive As Droga Is Poised To Take The Reins

Isn’t August supposed to be a slow news month? You know, silly season, when stories get printed because, well, it’s slow but still the beast must be fed. That’s part of the reason I went on vacation last week not expecting to miss much from an industry news standpoint. Apparently,...
Businessmartechseries.com

Support Services Group Acquires Innovative Vision

With demand for premium international Customer Experience options on the rise, Support Services Group (SSG) has expanded into Jamaica and Canada through the acquisition of Innovative Vision, a Toronto-based BPO that caters to high growth companies specializing in technology & e-commerce brands. “Sajan and his team have built a great...
BusinessSFGate

Netflix Hires PepsiCo Veteran Sergio Ezama as Chief Talent Officer

Ezama will start at Netflix in September, leading the company’s human resources, recruiting, culture and coaching teams, reporting to COO and chief product officer Greg Peters. More from Variety. Most recently, Ezama was global chief talent officer at PepsiCo in addition to serving as chief human resources officer for functions...
Businessmartechseries.com

Pharmapacks Announces Key Executive Team Appointments

Leading E-Commerce Marketplace Enablement Platform Strengthens Management Team by Welcoming New CGO, CIO, CMO, CPO, CFO & COO. Pharmapacks, a leading technology led e-commerce marketplace enablement platform, announced the addition of six key executives to its management team: Adam Rodgers as Chief Growth Officer, Ash Mehra as Chief Information Officer, Daniel Bennett as Chief Marketing Officer, Leanna Bautista as Chief People Officer, Andreas Schulmeyer as Chief Financial Officer, and the promotion of Chris Pfeiffer to Chief Operating Officer. These world-class hires join Pharmapacks’ existing strong management team and will help the Company as it moves into its next phase of growth following its recent partnership with and strategic investment from The Carlyle Group in November 2020.
Businessmartechseries.com

Vecteezy Earns Accolades, Recognition on Inc. 5000 List

The award positions Vecteezy as the fastest-growing independent stock marketplace. Vecteezy, one of the leading marketplaces for free vectors, stock photos, and 4K stock videos, has been ranked by Inc. Magazine at No. 2,394 on its 41st annual Inc. 5000 list. From 2017-2020, Vecteezy grew 177%, making it the fastest-growing...
Businessprweek.com

Santander US hires Laura Burke as chief communications officer

BOSTON: Santander U.S. has hired Laura Burke as chief communications officer. Burke reports to Jennifer Mathissen, CMO Santander Bank, National Association. Burke also joins the Santander U.S. leadership team, headed by CEO Tim Wennes, according to a statement. The last person to hold the CCO role at Santander U.S. was...
Businessaithority.com

KloudGin Taps Innovative SaaS Marketing Leader, Miguel Adao as New SVP of Marketing

KloudGin, Inc., leading provider of AI cloud-based field service and asset management solutions, announced the company has added SaaS industry global marketing innovator, Miguel Adao, to its executive team as SVP of Marketing. He will lead the company’s worldwide demand generation, branding, events, analyst relations, channel, and partner marketing operations. Miguel Adao brings nearly 30 years of experience in organizational transformation, digital and omnichannel marketing, and demand generation program development to KloudGin.
Businessprweek.com

Gabb Wireless names Golin PR AOR

SAN FRANCISCO: Gabb Wireless, marketed as the "safe cell phone for kids," has hired Golin as its PR AOR. The agency plans to help Gabb with its mission of changing the way parents introduce technology to their kids through age-appropriate products by driving visibility for the brand and communicating the value of Gabb’s safe technology, Golin explained in a LinkedIn post.
Businessprweek.com

Axon names Colette Balaam to lead New York office

NEW YORK: Axon Communications has named Colette Balaam as U.S. managing partner, leading its New York office. Balaam will work to make Axon a leading integrated healthcare communications firm in the U.S. with a strong trans-Atlantic base. She will report to Ralph Sutton, international managing partner of Axon and parent company Avenir Global.
Businessprweek.com

News Direct joins provider directory

News- and content-distribution service News Direct has joined the OTC Markets Group’s Premium Provider Directory in its news dissemination section. OTC companies will have streamlined access to enhanced news content and distribution services. This includes services such as News Direct’s collaborative content studio and its proprietary SimpliFi tool, which streamlines earnings distribution workflow, live customer support and multimedia distribution. News Direct also offers analytic reports powered by AI software.
EconomyTravelDailyNews.com

Corporate Travel Management appointed as Supporter Travel Provider of Arsenal

Corporate Travel Management (CTM) have been appointed as Supporter Travel Provider for Arsenal FC. CTM is a global leader in business travel management services and will join the club as its Supporter Travel Provider for season 2021/2022. As part of the agreement, CTM’s specialist sport travel services will be providing...
Businessprweek.com

Instinctif names digital and creative heads

The former role goes to Rich Rust, who joins from logistics firm DP World, where he led the global digital and social media team and later established a marketing comms function for the digital logistics & technology business. Rust previously held in-house roles at Nissan in Europe and the Middle...
Businessprweek.com

Abby Smith departs ServiceNow for Intuit corporate comms role

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA: Intuit has appointed Abby Smith as VP of corporate communications. She started in the role on August 9. Smith's responsibilities include promoting and protecting the company's reputation and brand as a platform that solves consumers' and small businesses' financial challenges. She is managing employee communications worldwide. Smith...
Reston, VAprweek.com

Aflac alum Catherine Hernandez-Blades joins SAIC as SVP of marketing and comms

RESTON, VA: Science Applications International Corporation [SAIC] has hired Catherine Hernandez-Blades as SVP of marketing and communications. Hernandez-Blades started at SAIC, which provides government services and information technology support, this month, according to her LinkedIn profile. She was not immediately available for comment on her new role. Most recently, Hernandez-Blades...

Comments / 0

Community Policy