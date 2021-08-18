OkCupid’s Michael Kaye joins LinkedIn as corporate comms manager

What is monday.com? And how can PR professionals use it?. Roy Mann and Eran Zinman founded monday.com in Tel Aviv, in 2012. It’s a work operating system that teams use to manage work. Any kind of work that any team wants to do can happen in a centralized single place on the platform. It breaks down the communication silos between different departments that are using separate technologies. The different software can be integrated and connected into the monday.com work operating system.