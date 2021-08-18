Foodie Road Trip: Florida Keys by the Bite

Want to hit the road for fall break? These road-trip-worthy destinations are perfect for families!. If you are looking for a place where you’ll be surrounded by fall foliage, you will find it in Hocking Hills. Located in the southeastern region of Ohio, this area hits peak-season autumn glory right around fall break — typically the first couple of weeks of October. Drive through Hocking Hills State Park’s scenic byways, then stop and explore the area by foot to get an up-close look at the area’s natural beauty. Hocking Hills has seven major hiking trails, each with unique features to see and explore, including waterfalls, creeks and caves. Families can also enjoy outdoorsy adventures like zip lining, climbing and rappelling, horseback riding and more.