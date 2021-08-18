Foodie Road Trip: Florida Keys by the Bite
As fresh as catching it yourself but with no deep-sea fishing charter required, the Fish House in Key Largo is a family-owned spot that’s been open (and adored) since 1982. It’s one of the few remaining establishments that purchases only from local commercial fishermen and fillets everything on the premises. Order the fresh catch prepared in their signature Matecumbe style—featured on the Food Network—and prepare to be blown away by this unassuming eatery beloved by locals and visitors alike.www.naplesillustrated.com
