Allegheny County, PA

Ross commissioners detail problems in police department, don't release report

By Sandy Trozzo
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoss Township Commission President Dan DeMarco on Monday addressed conflicts within the police department and what a consultant found when hired to evaluate the department. The township has so far refused to release the report from Ronald Smeal, a police management consultant, despite losing an open records appeal filed by a resident. The township appealed the decision to Allegheny County Common Pleas Court.

www.post-gazette.com

