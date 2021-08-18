Head coach Vic Fangio 'pretty damn close' to naming Broncos starting QB

Will it be Teddy Bridgewater (5) or Drew Lock (3) under center for the Broncos? Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Back in July, Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio claimed the quarterback competition between 2019 draft pick Drew Lock and veteran Teddy Bridgewater could last through the club's final preseason game, a matchup against the Los Angeles Rams on Aug. 28.

According to Troy Renck of Denver7 News, however, Fangio suggested Wednesday he could announce a decision following this Saturday's exhibition game at the Seattle Seahawks.

"Pretty damn close, but you know we have more information coming, OK?" Fangio responded Wednesday when asked about the depth chart.

All that's known for sure is that Bridgewater will be QB1 this Saturday in Seattle. Lock started versus the Minnesota Vikings this past Saturday and completed five of seven passes for 151 yards and a pair of touchdowns, but Renck noted that both signal-callers struggled in practices on Tuesday and Wednesday.

"The human nature is to dive into it, think about it, almost over-analyze it at times. That’s just humans being humans. To say I've never done that during this process, I would be lying to you," Lock said about competing with Bridgewater. "But it really comes down to the basics. Controlling what you can control, thinking about how you can help the team win."

Denver opens the regular season on Sept. 12 at the New York Giants, so Fangio theoretically could wait until Labor Day weekend to publicly announce his starter for that contest.