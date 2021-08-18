Cancel
Tennis

David De Gea plays tennis and asks a wild card for the US Open!

By LORENZO CIOTTI
Tennis World Usa
Tennis World Usa
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Manchester United and Spanish national team goalkeeper David De Gea is one of the strongest goalkeepers in the world but apparently not only. The giant soccer player posted a video on his social networks where he is engaged in a doubles match with two friends and the player accompanied the video with the following caption: "There is little time left for the US Open, Atp are still in time to receive a wild-card?" Many comments and many social reactions to De Gea's tweet, among these there was also that of the former world number one Andy Murray who offered himself in the case of being his partner in the American Slam doubles tournament, a nice message that the strong Iberian footballer immediately accepted.

Tennis World USA is a portal dedicated to everything about the sport of tennis. We strive to provide our readers with daily news updates from around the tennis world, as well as tennis tips and lessons so that fans can improve their own games. Our staff works tirelessly every day to make Tennis World the number one tennis destination in the United States.

David De Gea
Andy Murray
#Tennis Tournament#Us Open#Spanish#American#Iberian#D Degea
