Family dispute leads to shot fired

A incident between family members led to one of them shooting a gun on Monday on Missouri Avenue, according to a press released from the Keokuk Police Department. According to the report, at 8:23 p.m. Monday, officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of J Street in reference to shots being fired. On the scene, officers found two people, who were related to occupants of a home in the 1600 block of Missouri Avenue, had gone to confront their relative about alleged disparaging comments made among family members.