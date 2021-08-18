Cancel
U.S. Politics

UA Local 290’s training facility welcomes Labor Secretary Walsh

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnited Association of Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 290 had some important visitors Aug. 10. U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh, together with Congressman Peter DeFazio and Oregon Labor Commissioner Val Hoyle, toured the union’s training facility in Springfield, and spoke about the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill that passed the U.S. Senate earlier the same day. The visit was part of a tour by Walsh to promote the Biden Administration’s investments in workforce development.

Peter Defazio
#Infrastructure#Ua#Steamfitters Local#The U S Senate#Laborers
Infrastructure Construction
Politics
U.S. Politics
Senate
Dallas, WVTheInterMountain.com

Manchin takes tour of mine with U.S. Labor Secretary

DALLAS — U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin says sometimes the coal industry is treated by Washington like a Vietnam War veteran who just returned home. Manchin, D-West Virginia, welcomed U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh Wednesday to the Northern Panhandle, and the pair took a tour underground of the mine at Golden Ridge Portal of Ohio County Coal Resources Inc. in Dallas, West Virginia.
Dallas, WVIntelligencer

Senator Joe Manchin, Labor Secretary Marty Walsh Tour Ohio County Coal Resources Mine

DALLAS, W.Va. — U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin says sometimes the coal industry is treated by Washington like a Vietnam War veteran who just returned home. Manchin, D-West Virginia, welcomed U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh Wednesday to the Northern Panhandle, and the pair took a tour underground of the mine at Golden Ridge Portal of Ohio County Coal Resources Inc. in Dallas, West Virginia.
Dayton, OHDayton Daily News

Labor Secretary: Job training, child care would be ‘transformative’

President Joe Biden’s sweeping economic agenda will make transformative, “once-in-a-generation” investments that will strengthen and create new opportunities and pathways into the middle class, said U.S. Secretary of Labor Martin Walsh during a visit to Dayton on Tuesday afternoon. A bipartisan bill recently passed by the U.S. Senate will make...
Portage, INbuildingindiana.com

U.S. Secretary of Labor Meets with NWI Construction Officials

U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh made a visit to Northwest Indiana (NWI) yesterday to discuss the region’s outstanding performance and training in construction safety. Representatives from the Construction Advancement Foundation of Northwest Indiana, Inc. (CAF), Congressman Frank Mrvan, and numerous leaders from the building trades gathered at the CAF offices in Portage to discuss the region’s achievements. They shared insights about how builders have effectively used federal grant funding for high-quality safety training over the years.
Indiana Statewbiw.com

Secretary Walsh returns to Indiana to discuss Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill’s historic investments with local leaders, unions

WASHINGTON, DC – U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh will travel to northwest Indiana today for discussions with community leaders, union members, and workers about the Biden-Harris administration’s historic investments in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill. Secretary Walsh will first visit the Construction Advancement Foundation of Northwest Indiana’s training facility in...
Oregon StateChannel 6000

Labor Secretary Walsh holds farmworkers roundtable in Oregon

EUGENE, Ore. (KOIN) — For the third time in less than a month, a member of President Biden’s cabinet is in Oregon to promote the administration’s infrastructure and jobs plan. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh joined Rep. Peter DeFazio, the head of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, at various stops...
Springfield, ORkezi.com

Labor secretary pitches federal infrastructure deal in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- The U.S. Secretary of Labor was in Springfield Tuesday pitching a bipartisan infrastructure deal that just passed the U.S. Senate. Secretary Marty Walsh visited a union training facility at the United Association of Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 290. Walsh was joined by Democratic Congressman Peter DeFazio for a tour of the facility, which the pair says can train workers of the future.
Toledo, OHPosted by
The Toledo Blade

Labor secretary sells Toledo union members on infrastructure deal

U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh was a long way from Boston but was still hugging his roots when he met Tuesday with union laborers in Toledo to highlight the bipartisan infrastructure deal.“I’m standing here because of my parents and the numbers two‑two‑three,” he said at the Laborers Local 500 training center near Scott Park. “That local union allowed my father the opportunity to get into the middle class, to get a job that, back in 1956, didn’t have benefits, didn’t have annuity, but had health care and a small pension.”Laborers Local 500 in Toledo represents about 1,400 union-contractor workers.Mr. Walsh...
EconomyDetroit News

Labor secretary fears delta variant could curb jobs recovery

U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh had high hopes for September: Receding COVID-19 risk, easing restrictions and steadily improving jobs numbers. But the delta variant’s aggressive path has shaken his expectations for a rapidly recovering labor market. The resurgence of coronavirus cases has already pushed back a return to the office...
Artstreatmentmagazine.com

Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh to Speak at Recovery Symposium

Plus: the 14th Annual Georgia School of Addiction Studies; addiction treatment job opportunities; and TreatMag’s Recovery Art Gallery. National Symposium on Employment for People in Recovery. The symposium “Working Recovery: Why Employment is Pivotal to Sustained Addiction Recovery,” a project of Advocates for Human Potential, Inc (AHP) and sponsored by...
Kansas City, MOthemissouritimes.com

Gina Walsh recognized for labor leadership

The Labor-Management Council (LMC) honored former state Sen. Gina Walsh during its annual awards dinner last week, recognizing her support of its mission during her tenure in the legislature. Walsh, a St. Louis Democrat who termed out of the upper chamber early this year, was awarded the Leadership in Labor-Management...
U.S. PoliticsCNET

Will a 4th stimulus check be approved in 2021? Here's the latest

Plenty of public support for a fourth stimulus payment remains as many Americans continue to struggle financially while the delta variant surges. But at this time, the House and Senate are occupied with the $1 trillion infrastructure bill and the $3.5 trillion federal budget package, leaving another check off the 2021 shortlist of things to be approved. But there's still relief aid on the table this year and next, especially for parents.

