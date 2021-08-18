UA Local 290’s training facility welcomes Labor Secretary Walsh
United Association of Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 290 had some important visitors Aug. 10. U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh, together with Congressman Peter DeFazio and Oregon Labor Commissioner Val Hoyle, toured the union’s training facility in Springfield, and spoke about the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill that passed the U.S. Senate earlier the same day. The visit was part of a tour by Walsh to promote the Biden Administration’s investments in workforce development.nwlaborpress.org
