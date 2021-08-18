UA Local 290’s training facility welcomes Labor Secretary Walsh

U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh was a long way from Boston but was still hugging his roots when he met Tuesday with union laborers in Toledo to highlight the bipartisan infrastructure deal.“I’m standing here because of my parents and the numbers two‑two‑three,” he said at the Laborers Local 500 training center near Scott Park. “That local union allowed my father the opportunity to get into the middle class, to get a job that, back in 1956, didn’t have benefits, didn’t have annuity, but had health care and a small pension.”Laborers Local 500 in Toledo represents about 1,400 union-contractor workers.Mr. Walsh...