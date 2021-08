On August 17, a man called police to request a welfare check on his adult daughter, who he said was overdosing on drugs. Officers responded to the residence and found the father and daughter, who had been asleep and said no one had called police. They believe that the report is ongoing harassment from the daughter’s ex-boyfriend. Police had received a phone call earlier in the night requesting a check of an intoxicated woman in a vehicle. This matter was forwarded to the Detective Bureau for follow-up.