Justin Pugh back on COVID-19 reserve list

By Charean Williams
NBC Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cardinals placed offensive guard Justin Pugh on the COVID-19 reserve list on July 29 as a high-risk close contact. He came off the list Aug. 2. He went back on the list Wednesday after testing positive for COVID-19, Aaron Wilson of Sports Talk 790 reports. Pugh has missed only...

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

