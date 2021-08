(Alexandria, MN) Throughout the summer the board at the Veterans Memorial Park have been noticing some special items being left at the Alexandria park. Tour of Honor coins, by the hundreds, have been showing up; each left to mark another rider from the group has visited and appreciated the park. The Tour of Honor is an effort made up of veterans and motorcycle riders as a way to connect riders with sites throughout the country to memorialize veterans. The effort raises money to benefit veterans and first responders.