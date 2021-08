Back in March 2020, Microsoft announced the private preview of Universal Print, its cloud-based printing solution. It essentially moves Windows Server print functionality to the cloud, which means that as long as you have a Universal Print-capable printer, you don't need to worry about other infrastructure or even printer driver updates. The service became generally available for Microsoft 365 customers just a few months ago, and now, the company has announced that it will be able to directly integrate with OneDrive soon too.