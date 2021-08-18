Inviting the Pubic

As we gather to celebrate the start of a new academic year, this year’s Convocation reflects the “now normal.”. The “now normal” promotes inclusion through increased flexibility in how students, staff, and faculty participate in campus life – whether virtually or in-person – so they can feel safe and comfortable. On behalf of the Academic Senate, I invite you to join us for Convocation – either in person at the Green Music Center for a socially distanced gathering or you can view a recording later at your convenience.