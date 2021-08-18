Cancel
Paullina, IA

BUS-eum To Visit Paullina

 5 days ago

The BUS-eum is a history museum on wheels. It will be in Paullina in front of City Hall on August 30, from 10-2. There will also be a special program at the Laue Room at 1:00 for those who wish to attend. Topic will be “The Cow War”. The BUS-eum will feature:1918 flu pandemic1920s Klu Klux Klan1930s Depression-era unemploymentSocial and Racial injustice during WW1Prohibition-era BootleggersThere is no admission charge and we invite you ALL to come learn from this unique experience. The BUS-eum is funded by the Traces Center for History . . .

