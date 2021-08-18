Public invited to Sanborn Community Gardens for Chamber Coffee Aug. 25
SANBORN, Iowa - Iowa State University Extension and Outreach and local Master Gardeners invite Sanborn and surrounding community members to the Sanborn Community Gardens on Wednesday, Aug. 25 at 9 a.m.The Sanborn Community Gardens is a collaborative effort between ISU Extension and Outreach, Iowa Master Gardeners, the City of Sanborn and Cornerstone United Reformed Church, and is located along the east edge of N Eastern Street directly behind Cornerstone United Reformed Church. Community members are able to rent plots at the garden, as well as enjoy the donation, youth and cut flower garden."We are so excited to . . .
