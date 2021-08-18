Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iowa State

Public invited to Sanborn Community Gardens for Chamber Coffee Aug. 25

belltimescourier.com
 5 days ago

SANBORN, Iowa - Iowa State University Extension and Outreach and local Master Gardeners invite Sanborn and surrounding community members to the Sanborn Community Gardens on Wednesday, Aug. 25 at 9 a.m.The Sanborn Community Gardens is a collaborative effort between ISU Extension and Outreach, Iowa Master Gardeners, the City of Sanborn and Cornerstone United Reformed Church, and is located along the east edge of N Eastern Street directly behind Cornerstone United Reformed Church. Community members are able to rent plots at the garden, as well as enjoy the donation, youth and cut flower garden.“We are so excited to . . .

belltimescourier.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Sanborn, IA
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
Local
Iowa Food & Drinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa State University#Flower Garden#Food Drink#Chamber Coffee#Isu Extension#Outreach#Iowa Master Gardeners
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
ProtestsPosted by
CNN

US Capitol Police says shooting of January 6 rioter Ashli Babbitt was 'lawful'

(CNN) — The US Capitol Police officer who shot and killed pro-Trump rioter Ashli Babbitt on January 6 will not face any disciplinary action, the department said Monday. "USCP's Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) determined the officer's conduct was lawful and within Department policy, which says an officer may use deadly force only when the officer reasonably believes that action is in the defense of human life, including the officer's own life, or in the defense of any person in immediate danger of serious physical injury," the department said in a statement.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden under growing pressure to extend Afghanistan deadline

The Biden administration is coming under growing pressure to extend the U.S. troop presence in Afghanistan to help evacuate all American citizens and Afghan allies, even though doing so risks increasing tensions with the Taliban. President Biden has already committed to staying beyond Aug. 31 to evacuate remaining Americans but...
Aerospace & DefenseABC News

Woman fleeing Afghanistan gives birth on US Air Force plane

An Afghanistan woman fleeing the Taliban in Kabul went into labor aboard a United States Air Force plane evacuating people from the country. The woman, who was not named, went into labor mid-flight Aug. 21, while on a U.S. Air Force C-17 that departed from a staging base in the Middle East, according to the U.S. military.

Comments / 0

Community Policy