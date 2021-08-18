Lilbits: the Pixel 6 won’t ship with a charger in the box and Samsung ditches in-app ads
When the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro arrive, they’ll be the first to ship with Google’s own Tensor processor. What they won’t be shipping with is a USB charger. The recently-launched Pixel 5a, it seems, will be the last in the line to package a charger. Google mentions a couple of reasons for the move including reduced environmental impact (somewhat tricky to confirm since third-party manufacturers will happily make up the difference) and the fact that most people already have a charger or nine.liliputing.com
