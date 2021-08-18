Toronto Raptors: Masai Ujiri confirms Kyle Lowry is the GROAT

It’s a word and a concept that is deeply ingrained in the minds of Raptors’ fans, especially those who have followed the team closely under the leadership of Masai Ujiri, particularly over the past two years. Ujiri prioritizes flexibility not just on the court with players that can play multiple positions and thrive in different schemes, but also off the court in how he approached this offseason. In fact, flexibility was the main justification for the Raptors losing Marc Gasol and Serge Ibaka last offseason, preferring to preserve cap space rather than hand out multi-year deals, and at the 2021 trade deadline, when the Raptors decided to hold onto Kyle Lowry and flip Norman Powell for Gary Trent Jr. and his smaller cap-hold, retaining flexibility in order to have as many options as possible this offseason in hopes of increasing the the Toronto Raptors odds to win a championship in the near future.